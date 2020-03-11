Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Franklin Resources worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 212,183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,737 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 244,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 112,661 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

