Fmr LLC Purchases 66,547 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,547 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.22% of Beyond Meat worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.81.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,046 shares of company stock worth $5,508,730.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

