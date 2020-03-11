Fmr LLC Purchases 36,599 Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Fmr LLC raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 338.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 355.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHU stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Nomura downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

