Fmr LLC Acquires 10,050 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

