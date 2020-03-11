Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,565 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Logitech International worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Logitech International by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Logitech International by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 205.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,500,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

LOGI opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $902.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,719,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,556. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

