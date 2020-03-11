Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,015 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.20% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,900. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

