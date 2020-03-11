Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 446.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after buying an additional 229,604 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 460.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $752,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.24. Twist Bioscience Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.04.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

