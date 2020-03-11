Fmr LLC Sells 46,416 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,416 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.36 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

