Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,712 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Tech Data worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Shares of TECD opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Tech Data’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECD. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.