Fmr LLC Raises Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rollins worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

