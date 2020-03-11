Fmr LLC Sells 286,600 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.80% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,181.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $173,400. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $784.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Brookdale Senior Living’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

