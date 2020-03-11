Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 836.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,331 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.23% of Millicom International Cellular worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth approximately $18,538,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 224.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of TIGO opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Millicom International Cellular SA has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

