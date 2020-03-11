Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $695.05 per share, with a total value of $32,667.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,927. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock opened at $527.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $459.00 and a 12 month high of $915.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $732.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 76.74%. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $10.00 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 24.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

