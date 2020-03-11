Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 840,435 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.25% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

ATRA stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $729.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.18. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $58,502.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,881 shares in the company, valued at $765,649.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.