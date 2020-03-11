Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249,475 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

