Fmr LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,502 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,888,000 after acquiring an additional 79,850 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 123,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $191,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,436. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.29. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $29.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.