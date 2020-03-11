Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 155,831.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,844 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.25% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,582,000 after buying an additional 1,985,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after buying an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $17,004,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 322,241 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JHG opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

