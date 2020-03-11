Fmr LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.71% of CorVel worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in CorVel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CorVel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in CorVel by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 48.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $52,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

