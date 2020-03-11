Fmr LLC Has $11.50 Million Position in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 13.60% of Strattec Security worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 million, a PE ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. Strattec Security Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Strattec Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

