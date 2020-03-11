Fmr LLC Raises Position in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Fmr LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,300 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.39% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.42.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.31.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

