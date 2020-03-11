Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)



Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,812 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KZR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 3,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $9,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Belsky purchased 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,152.00. Insiders bought 3,980,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,421,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

