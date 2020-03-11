Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,396,274 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.73% of CNX Resources worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE CNX opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CNX Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.