Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.86% of Gaia worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAIA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Gaia Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. Analysts predict that Gaia Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

