Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNDA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

VNDA opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $563.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

