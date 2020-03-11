Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of National CineMedia worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.54. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.70%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

