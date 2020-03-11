Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

GLDD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $581.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.69. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 6.93%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

