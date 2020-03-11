Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Garrett Motion worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. Garrett Motion Inc has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Garrett Motion’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

