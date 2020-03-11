Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard stock opened at $3,169.65 on Wednesday. Seaboard Corp has a 1 year low of $3,063.00 and a 1 year high of $4,743.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.