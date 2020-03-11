Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,088,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 351,145 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 879,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,512,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,762,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,069,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $95,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,360 shares of company stock worth $3,969,701. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

