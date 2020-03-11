Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 23,719 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Stoneridge worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $484.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

