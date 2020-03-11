Bank of America Downgrades PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Neutral

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. PDC Energy has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,886,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 422,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 1,505,711 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

