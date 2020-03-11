Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NKTR. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $132,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $854,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,054 shares of company stock worth $1,501,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,962,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,495,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,707,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,990 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,034,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

