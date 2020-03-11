Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,806 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of William Lyon Homes worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Barclays PLC lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 65.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes during the third quarter valued at $309,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of William Lyon Homes stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 6.01.

William Lyon Homes Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.