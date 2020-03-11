Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 44,962 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,424,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,759,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 276,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TPTX. Roth Capital began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $360,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,925,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 166,500 shares of company stock worth $9,727,055 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

