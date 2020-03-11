Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Kadant worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Kadant by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 281.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KAI. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Kadant stock opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Kadant’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,353.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $580,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,729 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.