First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 49,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,459 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Credle acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

