Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 45,670 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 736,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,670 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of ADTRAN worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $2,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after buying an additional 195,450 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 34.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $378.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.30. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

In related news, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 13,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.