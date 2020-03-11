Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,275 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Southside Bancshares worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 1,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $32,820.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,123 shares of company stock worth $37,238. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBSI. ValuEngine raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

