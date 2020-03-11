Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $91,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $204,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.93. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $47,669.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,080 shares of company stock worth $142,019. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

