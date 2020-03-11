Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Alexander’s worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

ALX stock opened at $310.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 15.77. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.90 and a 52 week high of $394.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.57 and its 200 day moving average is $336.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

