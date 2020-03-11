Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of MYR Group worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 39,670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. MYR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

