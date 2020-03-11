Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,109 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Central Pacific Financial worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after buying an additional 83,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $30.82.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.