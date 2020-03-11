Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,368 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Boot Barn worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 476,121 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $19,041,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $10,743,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $13,231,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 281,508 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Boot Barn stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $778.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

