Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Meta Financial Group worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $1,322,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,921.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 246,395 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 54,471 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

CASH stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $959,489. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

