Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,428 shares of company stock valued at $880,888 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The company has a market cap of $874.60 million, a PE ratio of 80.80, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.12. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $73.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

