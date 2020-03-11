Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $235.70 on Wednesday. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.60 and a fifty-two week high of $323.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.76, for a total value of $2,687,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,303 shares in the company, valued at $24,538,594.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,466 shares of company stock worth $65,600,642. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

