Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alteryx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Alteryx by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.66. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $160.11. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 311.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total transaction of $920,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $626,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,946 shares of company stock worth $69,704,212. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

