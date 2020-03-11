Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $900.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.56.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

