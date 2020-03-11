Capital Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock opened at $270.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lendingtree Inc has a 52 week low of $255.00 and a 52 week high of $434.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.58 and its 200 day moving average is $319.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $341.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lendingtree to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.75.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

