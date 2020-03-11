Bank of Hawaii Buys 781 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Metlife were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,693,000 after buying an additional 765,110 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 59,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 787,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 673,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

